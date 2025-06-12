Hospital Leaders To Speak At HFMA 2025 Conference On Successful Use Of AI In Utilization Management

Experts from Stormont Vail Health will share achievements using MCG artificial intelligence to improve hospital revenue cycle

DENVER, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCG Health , part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in technology-enabled, evidence-based guidance, announces three of its hospital client partners from Topeka-based Stormont Vail Health will present at the HFMA Annual Conference happening June 22-25, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. The HFMA event is widely known for bringing together over 4,000 healthcare finance professionals to share new strategies, best practices, and valuable resources.

Stormont Vail's VP Quality and Population Health, Chad Yeager, MSN, RN; Medical Director of Utilization Review and Physician Advisor, Sri Suravarapu, MD; and System Director of the Revenue Cycle, William "Bill" Lane, BS, CHFP, will present the session, "Utilizing AI and Automation to Streamline Utilization Review and Protect Hospital Revenue," on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:25 p.m. MDT. This presentation will cover several topics including:



How MCG Indicia software (enhanced with AI capabilities) has improved medical necessity documentation and increased hospital staff efficiency

The sources of EHR data that are beneficial in determining medical necessity and priority for patient admissions Opportunities to improve existing medical necessity documentation workflows within a hospital EHR platform

"AI has revolutionized how we approach utilization review, enabling our teams to streamline processes and focus on high-value tasks," said Chad Yeager, MSN, RN. "At the HFMA 2025 Conference, we'll share how these innovative AI tools not only enhanced our staff's productivity but also significantly improved the quality of patient care, ensuring swift and appropriate admission decisions upfront while maximizing our hospital's operational efficiency."

"By leveraging the natural language processing features of MCG Indicia Synapse, we've been able to protect our hospital's revenue cycle while simultaneously reducing administrative burdens on our staff," said Sri Suravarapu, MD. "Our presentation will showcase practical strategies and results, offering actionable insights for hospital leaders eager to optimize their workflows, drive evidence-based patient care, and stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

For those interested in attending the annual HFMA Conference, registration details and additional information can be found at .

About Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has served the healthcare needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. Stormont Vail has been recognized as a Magnet® organization since 2009 by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. It is composed of Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, a 586-bed acute care hospital, Stormont Vail Flint Hills Hospital in Junction City, a 92-bed acute care hospital, Stormont Vail Health Manhattan Campus, a primary care, specialty care, and imaging clinic, and Cotton O'Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 500 providers, including more than 270 physicians. Learn more at .

About MCG Health

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit .

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies - FDB, Homecare Homebase, MCG, MHK, QGenda and Zynx Health - elevate care by informing and empowering participants across the health journey. To learn more, visit and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn.

