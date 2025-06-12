Browserstack Becomes The First Platform To Enable Playwright Testing On Real Ios Devices With Safari
DUBLIN, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack , the world's leading software testing platform, today announced support for Playwright tests on real iOS devices with Safari-becoming the first platform to close one of the most persistent gaps in browser test automation.
Playwright has become one of the most popular test automation frameworks globally. However, until now, developers and QA engineers couldn't use it to test websites on real iOS devices with Safari. They had to rely on Playwright's desktop browser emulation, which often misses real iOS device-specific issues and edge cases-resulting in false positives and incomplete test coverage.
"With iOS driving 28% of global web traffic, testing Safari on real iOS devices was the biggest missing piece in Playwright," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "Now, teams can confidently run Playwright tests on real iOS devices, ensuring consistent, reliable results across different browsers and devices."
BrowserStack Automate now supports Playwright tests on real iPhones and iPads using Safari, enabling teams to:
-
Run parallel tests across 1000+ real iOS and Android device-browser combinations
Get accurate, reliable results with real-device testing
Capture network, video, and text logs in one place for faster debugging
Simulate real-world conditions-such as location, network speed, timezone, and orientation
"With BrowserStack, we have saved up to 80% of our quality automation costs. We can test on two times more devices and browsers and up to three times more website sampling from releases," said Darius Dumitrescu, Global Technical Delivery Manager at L'Oréal.
Playwright testing on real iOS devices with Safari is now available on BrowserStack Automate. Try now for free .
About BrowserStack
BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Amazon, NVIDIA, MongoDB, Microsoft, X, and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack's platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.
Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit .
Media Contact
Press Relations Team
[email protected]
Logo:
SOURCE BrowserStackWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment