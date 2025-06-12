Gogold Presents Its 2024 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2025) -is pleased to present its fourth annual Sustainability Report that sets out the Company's performance and achievements with respect to its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices. The Company is steadfastly committed to responsible mining practices, prioritizing safety, environmental responsibility, and benefits for local communities.

"We're pleased to release our fourth annual Sustainability Report which outlines our performance and achievements related to ESG practices. Our partnership with the Town of Parral continues to be very beneficial to both parties, remediating the land for the town's future use and generating positive cash flow for our shareholders at a low carbon footprint. Our footprint decreased by 11% this year, generating a low 0.005 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent ("tCO2e") per ounce of silver equivalent produced," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We believe the work our ESG team have been doing at Los Ricos South has been instrumental in establishing our partnership with the local community. We will continue on this path as we advance Los Ricos South towards production."

Highlights of the Report:



Improved water storage and reuse system at Parral, achieving over 95% recycling efficiency and resulting in decrease of 5% in water usage compared to the prior year.

0.005 tCO2e per oz of silver equivalent produced at Parral, a decrease of 11% compared to prior year.

Awarded the ESR distinction (Empresa Socialmente Responsables - Corporate Social Responsibility) for fifth year.

ELSSA distinction from the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS), a public healthcare and social security institution in Mexico, for the third time.

$17.6 million USD spent in local purchases, including $247,000 in community investment.

Donation of over 1,200 machine hours to nearby towns in order to help with local infrastructure. Social impacts in nearby communities include providing food packages to elderly, cultural events, educational and sports supplies to local children and medical attention to residents.

The full update is available for download at .

The Sustainability Report addresses ESG issues, detailing the performance and results of the Company from January 1 to December 31, 2024. The methodology and approach used in the report were based on the Global Reporting Initiative guidelines.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration and development projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information, visit gogoldresources .

