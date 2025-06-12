Brightfunded Redefines Prop Trading With Unrivaled Transparency And A Revolutionary Trader-Empowerment Model

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our commitment to the trader is at the core of everything we do," says Jelle Dijkstra, CEO and Founder of BrightFunded. "The 'modern prop trading' model we champion isn't just a business strategy; it's a philosophy built on empowering individuals. We provide the tools and structure for talented traders to succeed, fostering a truly sustainable trading environment where transparency, clear rules, robust support, and rapid payouts are paramount. This allows traders to focus on what they do best – trading – without risking their own personal capital."

This unique niche within retail trading allows individuals to bypass the significant capital barriers typically associated with financial markets. Instead of using their own personal capital, traders undertake a transparent evaluation, and upon successful completion, are funded with accounts of up to $200,000 , retaining an industry-leading 80% to 100% of the profits they generate.



Unmatched Transparency: Evaluation rules are clear and straightforward, with no hidden fees or complex terms. Drawdown limits and profit targets are explicitly defined, ensuring traders understand precisely what's expected.

Guaranteed and Rapid Payouts: BrightFunded prides itself on efficient and reliable payouts, averaging just 4 hours from request submission and guaranteeing payment within 24 hours. This ensures traders quickly benefit from their hard-earned profits.

Trader-Centric Policies: The firm offers flexible challenge periods with no time limits, allowing traders to perform at their best without undue pressure. A robust scaling plan ensures successful traders can progressively increase their funded capital.

Robust Platform & Support: Traders gain access to leading platforms like cTrader and DXtrade, enabling trading across a diverse range of instruments including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Comprehensive support and educational resources further empower their community of over 20,000 traders worldwide. Trusted Reputation: BrightFunded's commitment to its values is reflected in its strong 4.6-star rating on Trustpilot , demonstrating genuine satisfaction from its global trader base.

About BrightFunded: BrightFunded is a leading modern proprietary trading firm committed to empowering skilled retail traders worldwide. Through a transparent evaluation process, BrightFunded provides funded accounts up to $200,000, allowing traders to profit without risking their own capital and retain up to 100% of their earnings.

Media Contact:

Matt Wilson

07554000382

[email protected]

SOURCE BrightFunded