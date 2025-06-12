Tronox Issues 2024 Sustainability Report

STAMFORD, Conn., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX ), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced today the publication of its 2024 sustainability report. The report details significant progress in 2024 towards the Company's sustainability related targets and reinforces the Company's commitment to preserving its privilege to operate through its sustainability strategy and purposeful investments in its people, operations and product portfolio. Highlights from the report include:



Reducing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions intensity by 21% in 2024, compared to the Company's 2019 baseline. This was accomplished through a shift to more renewable energy across the globe, primarily through the solar project in South Africa, as well as benefits from process automation across the Company's operating sites.

Decreasing waste to external landfills by 13% in 2024, compared to the Company's 2019 baseline, as a result of producing less waste, recycling more material back into its processes and exploring circular economy opportunities.

Achieving one of the lowest total recordable injury rates in decades , supporting safer work environments for every employee every day.

Engaging top-emitting suppliers to collaborate on the reduction of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as part of Tronox's Scope 3 emissions reduction strategy.

Piloting water management initiatives at three Tronox locations to better measure and understand water consumption and enhance water stewardship so that the Company improves its water accounting and set targets for global water management.

Leveraging rare earths concentrates in the Company's tailings to provide metals that are crucial to the clean energy transition. Engaging with communities including execution of key action items from Tronox's Reconciliation Action Plan in Australia and receiving approval for the Company's next Social and Labor Plan in South Africa.

"At Tronox, our purpose is to responsibly transform the earth's resources into products and opportunities that enhance lives. In part, this means demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the various facets of sustainability – protecting the environment, ensuring the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees and contractors, supporting the communities that host us, engaging with like-minded vendors and partners, and more," said Tronox's Chief Sustainability Officer, Head of Investor Relations and External Affairs, Jennifer Guenther. "This report details the progress we continue to make towards our near- and long-term targets through the actions and achievements of our Tronox team across the globe."

John D. Romano, Chief Executive Officer, added, "Sustainability remains a core part of Tronox's vision for growth. Fulfilling our responsibility to the planet and people who rely on us drives how we work and sets us apart through differentiating and value-creating initiatives. Through the execution of our sustainability strategy, we will not only fulfill our role as a sustainable business positioned to grow and create lasting value for our shareholders, but also support the delivery of our customer's commitments as a responsible and reliable supplier."

The 2024 sustainability report is available at Sustainability Reports - Tronox .

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox .

