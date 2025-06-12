Terrazero Announces Intraverse AI Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“BIGG” or the“Company”)(TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of TerraZero , Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group , is pleased to announce the official launch of AI integration into Intraverse, TerraZero's immersive social gaming technology platform. This marks the debut of“Gigi”, the platform's new AI guide, designed to help users explore, interact, and build within the social and gamified Intraverse. Gigi, a voice-operated assistant, is now live on the Intraverse website .

Users can speak directly to Gigi, who responds in real-time with spoken answers. Gigi is powered by a closed-source AI model trained specifically on the features and functions of the Intraverse. The AI can be used as a closed source database for companies looking to draw from their specific large data sets for Intraverse activations. The AI understands how the Intraverse platform works, what kinds of immersive experiences can be built, and how users - whether creators, brands, or fans-can start building their own activations.

“Gigi is more than just a smart assistant,” said Brandon F. Johnson, President and COO of TerraZero.“This AI represents a new interface for how we engage with the 3D web. Whether someone is exploring the Intraverse for the first time or dreaming up a full artist campaign or brand integration, Gigi is there to guide the journey.”

In addition to the web integration, an in-world version of Gigi is also live within the Intraverse. This immersive version helps users navigate through their virtual apartments, artist environments, and branded spaces - all in real-time, using voice interaction. TerraZero's vision is to make the 3D web as engaging and intuitive as the physical one, and Gigi is a key step in that direction.

The AI was developed in collaboration with TheHallway, Inc., a Sequoia Capital-backed startup specializing in AI infrastructure and conversational systems. Together with TerraZero and the Intraverse team, Hallway helped train and deploy Gigi to serve both users and developers across the Intraverse platform.

As more artists, creators, and brands onboard into the Intraverse ecosystem, Gigi will evolve with them - becoming a central tool for ideation, user assistance, and campaign development across mobile, tablet, and desktop experiences.

This launch marks the beginning of TerraZero's long-term AI strategy, with current developments around connected user moments to AI that changes environments within the Intraverse.

Any artists, brands and creators looking to expand the way they virtually connect with customers, fans and subscribers, can contact ... to get started today.

To learn more about the features available in the Intraverse and how to join, visit . You can meet Gigi, too!

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company operating across three dynamic business segments: (1) immersive metaverse experiences that redefine digital interaction and engagement ), (2) a secure and innovative cryptocurrency trading platform for seamless digital asset transactions ), and (3) advanced big data and blockchain technology solutions that drive efficiency, security, and scalability across industries ). Our mission is to pioneer the future of digital ecosystems, empowering users and businesses with next-generation technology.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit or contact ....

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 50 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at . Or visit SEDAR+ at .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

