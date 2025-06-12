Notified Appoints Erik Carlson As CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nimesh Davé transitions to Executive Advisor; Carlson takes the helm to accelerate innovation and expand EQ-wide integration

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, the world's only provider of fully integrated platforms for public relations and investor relations communications, today announced the appointment of Erik Carlson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Carlson brings more than eight years of leadership experience at Notified, and will report to Dan Kramer, CEO of the Equiniti Shareholder Services Group, serving as a member of EQ's Executive Leadership Team. Throughout his tenure, Carlson has been instrumental in driving the company's operational excellence and shaping commercial strategy. Most recently, he led Notified's integration into the EQ organization.

“We're excited for Erik to take the reins as CEO at a pivotal moment for Notified,” said Dan Kramer.“His leadership, operational expertise, and deep understanding of our clients make him the right person to guide the next phase of growth. We're also grateful to Nimesh for his many contributions and look forward to his continued insight as an Executive Advisor.”

Nimesh Davé, who has served as CEO of Notified since 2022, has stepped down and will transition into a new role as Executive Advisor to Dan Kramer. In this capacity, Davé will continue to provide strategic counsel during the leadership transition and support broader EQ initiatives.

“I'm honored to step into this role and excited to lead a business I've helped shape over nearly a decade. At a time when cutting through the noise has never been harder, our mission is more important than ever,” said Carlson.“I'm energized by the opportunity, through a combined Notified and EQ, to empower PR and IR professionals with the tools, insights, and support to drive real impact.”

Carlson's appointment comes as Notified continues to advance its 2025 strategy to become the premier provider of technology and services for corporate storytellers. Under his leadership, the company will accelerate its efforts to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that empower public relations and investor relations professionals. He will also work closely with the broader EQ organization to unlock new value and deliver the full strength of the company's combined capabilities to clients across the global portfolio.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ).

For media inquiries, please contact:

David Yang

...