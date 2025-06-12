Charli Capital Expands Investment Intelligence Suite With Investor Relations Dashboard, A First-Of-Its-Kind Dual-Sided Network Platform, Empowering Investors And Companies To Connect, Collaborate, And Capitalize

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charli Capital, the company behind the proprietary Multidimensional AITM and a leader in financial intelligence infrastructure, today announced the launch of its latest platform innovation: the Charli Investor Relations Dashboard. This transformative tool is set to redefine how investors and private companies connect, communicate, and collaborate in today's high-velocity financial environment.

Purpose-built for both public and private market participants, the Charli IR Dashboard offers a first-of-its-kind, dual-sided network interface that eliminates long-standing friction between capital allocators and capital seekers. Leveraging Charli's advanced AI engine, the platform delivers real-time transparency, structured communication, and intelligent automation-all within a secure, interactive environment.

“The Investor Relations Dashboard is not just a product-it's a new capital markets infrastructure layer,” said Kevin Collins, CEO of Charli Capital.“It transforms investor communications from static and reactive to dynamic, intelligent, and proactive. We're increasing capital efficiency by giving both sides of the market access to the same trusted platform, the same intelligence, and the same opportunity to build value.”

Built for a New Era of Market Transparency and Capital Agility

In a time where market velocity, investor scrutiny, and regulatory expectations are intensifying, the Charli Investor Relations Dashboard gives companies a decisive edge. It empowers leadership teams to control their capital markets presence, delivering real-time access to strategic narratives, financial performance, and investor-facing communications-all within a single, trusted platform.

Key features include:



Smart Deal Discovery & Relationship Management – One platform to discover, engage, and manage investment opportunities.

Searchable Access to 2M+ Companies – Private and public companies enriched with AI-normalized fundamentals, sentiment analysis, and strategic intelligence.

Standardized Investment Scorecards – Delivering consistent, analyst-grade evaluations across multiple asset classes.

Investor Readiness Scores – AI-powered benchmarks that help companies improve transparency and attract high-quality capital. Capital Campaign Tools – Securely manage investor outreach, share documents, and deliver timely updates that build trust and keep momentum moving.



For private and public companies alike, the Charli Investor Relations Dashboard offers a powerful opportunity to take control of their market narrative and stand out in an increasingly competitive funding landscape. By centralizing key financials, strategic messaging, and real-time updates in a single investor-ready profile, companies can showcase their growth story with clarity, confidence, and credibility. No longer reliant on fragmented communications, firms can now engage directly with high-quality investors and accelerate their path to capital-all while building long-term relationships rooted in data, trust, and strategic alignment.

Availability

The Charli Investor Relations Dashboard will be available early in July to early adopters including leading exchanges, asset managers, and venture-backed growth companies. The platform is scheduled for general availability this summer, with onboarding and enterprise integrations already underway.

About Charli Capital

Charli Capital is redefining the future of private investing through a first-of-its-kind dual-sided network, powered by Multidimensional AITM. The Charli platform delivers real-time insights across more than 2 million private and public companies, empowering investors to uncover opportunities, validate decisions, and connect with confidence. From discovery to due diligence, Charli Capital is where next-generation investment decisions begin.

