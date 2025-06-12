Inuvo Reaffirms 25% Q2 YOY Growth Guidance And Completes 1:10 Reverse Stock Split
Inuvo's purpose in effectuating the reverse stock split is to improve the marketability and liquidity of its stock aiming to attract a broader range of institutional investors and analysts in support of its long-term growth strategy.
Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, commented,“Following two consecutive record-breaking quarters, we believe this strategic action will make our stock more accessible to institutional investors, many of whom are restricted from purchasing stocks trading below certain thresholds.”
About Inuvo
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey® AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit .
Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the“safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties detailed in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, Inuvo's subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, and Inuvo's other filings with the SEC. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release.
Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8508
...
