INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flagstar Financial Inc. Pastore, LLC Encourages Shareholder To Contact The Firm

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all investors who held shares of Flagstar Bank N.A. ("Flagstar") at the time of its merger with New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ("NYCB") in December 2022. The lawsuit alleges that the combined company and certain of its executives misled Flagstar shareholders by overstating the company's financial condition and failing to disclose critical risks-resulting in significant investor losses.

If you held Flagstar shares in December 2022, you may be entitled to join the lawsuit.

CASE OVERVIEW

According to the complaint, the offering documents used to promote the merger included numerous false and misleading statements, such as:



Inflating NYCB's income, goodwill, and total assets

Understating expenses and potential losses Misrepresenting NYCB's underwriting practices and risk management systems

Following the merger, the truth about NYCB's financial condition began to emerge. On January 31, 2024 , NYCB disclosed a $252 million net loss , triggering a 38% drop in its stock price . Additional disclosures revealed:



Inadequate internal controls

Poor risk oversight

A flawed internal loan review process Major credit downgrades and executive resignations

By March 2024 , NYCB had announced a $2.4 billion goodwill impairment and admitted to material weaknesses in its internal controls-causing further stock declines. Flagstar shareholders who received NYCB stock in the merger allege that they were misled into accepting overvalued NYCB stock and suffered severe financial harm.

YOUR OPTIONS

The lawsuit has been filed, but no class has been certified yet . That means you are not automatically represented unless you take action. You can:



Review a copy of the Complaint Speak with our legal team about your options

