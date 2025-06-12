Klean Industries Partners With Argo-Anleg Gmbh For Hydrogen Storage, Dispensing, And Refueling Solutions

Multiple Element Gas Containers (MEGCs): Hydrogen Capacity 500kg - Storage Pressure 500 bar

Klean Industries partners with ARGO-Anleg GmbH to deploy hydrogen storage and refueling systems for scalable zero-emission transportation and infrastructure.

- Jan Andreas, Managing Director of Argo-Anleg GmbHWESEL, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Klean Industries Inc. ("Klean"), a leading equipment manufacturer with a portfolio of intellectual properties and expertise focused on recovering clean energy and resources from waste , is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Argo-Anleg GmbH ("AAG"). This agreement will facilitate the distribution and development of green hydrogen projects worldwide.Argo-Anleg GmbH is a leader in integrated design and engineering for modern hydrogen technologies. AAG offers modular hydrogen dispensing and storage solutions, as well as advanced H2 valve technology. It provides customers with sophisticated and reliable components that deliver effective systems for the production, transport, and utilization of hydrogen. AAG is adept at planning and implementing complex, integrated solutions for comprehensive hydrogen system integration.Hydrogen plays a crucial role in the global transition to a zero-emission future in transportation, industry, homes, and workplaces. AAG is well-versed in the clean hydrogen value chains, technology integration, systems, personnel, and partnerships necessary to ensure that hydrogen fulfills its potential in the clean energy economy."Facilitating this partnership with Argo-Anleg has been an exciting and rewarding process. Their deep expertise in hydrogen systems and forward-thinking approach perfectly complement Klean's mission to create integrated, zero-emission solutions. This collaboration is a testament to the power of aligning shared values and technological capabilities to accelerate the energy transition. By bringing together innovative minds and proven systems, we're paving the way for practical, scalable applications of green hydrogen in our global projects. I'm proud to have played a role in connecting our organizations and look forward to the impactful work ahead", commented Marc Schwarzlose, Director of Project Development for Klean Industries Inc.In the coming months, Klean is exploring development options on a pre-FEED (Front End Engineering Design) basis for a fully integrated tire pyrolysis plant in Melbourne, Australia. This facility will co-produce hydrogen from both syngas and solar photovoltaic panels, converting water through electrolysis into green hydrogen. This green hydrogen is intended for use in fuel cell electric vehicles, including loaders, forklifts, and Class 8 logistics vehicles, as part of Klean's green mobility initiatives for every new plant it constructs. Several technological partnerships have already been established to bring this unique project to life. Through our partnership with AAG, we will be able to store, transport, and dispense green hydrogen for onsite refueling at these facilities."We are excited to embark on this strategic collaboration with Klean Industries, a partner whose vision for a sustainable and circular economy aligns closely with our own. By integrating our advanced hydrogen storage and dispensing technologies with Klean's innovative waste-to-value systems, we are helping to shape a cleaner, greener future. This partnership highlights the increasing significance of green hydrogen in decarbonizing transportation and industry globally. Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation makes this collaboration a powerful driver for scalable clean energy solutions. We look forward to bringing our expertise to Klean's global projects and making meaningful contributions to a low-carbon economy.", stated Jan Andreas, Managing Director of Argo-Anleg GmbH."Great partnerships are not built overnight, and the Klean Team is proud to have cultivated relationships with leading companies such as Agro-Anleg. The projects undertaken and the unique innovations completed by AAG align with Klean's ethos in sustainability. AAG's leadership in delivering unique hydrogen solutions is evident across Germany. Our companies complement each other's skill sets, support Klean's strategic focus, and enable our companies to create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy while simultaneously creating a circular low-carbon economy”, said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.About Argo-Anleg GmbHArgo-Anleg GmbH's products and services cover the entire spectrum of modern hydrogen technology. We supply our customers with sophisticated and proven individual components in H2 valve technology. We deliver proven and ready-to-use systems for producing, transporting, and using hydrogen. However, we enjoy planning and implementing complex solutions for holistic H2 system integration. Decide how far you want to travel with us today and in the future.See the Argo-Anleg GmbH website for more information -About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries (“Klean”) provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts boasts decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment that converts waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are the result of our combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience ensures schedules and budgets are secured, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from various feedstocks. Our expertise and technical skills enable us to specialize in building projects that utilize advanced thermal conversion technologies, such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization. These technologies transform end-of-life tires, non-recycled plastics, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We create a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste being sent to landfills.

