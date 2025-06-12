Samacare Celebrates One Million Medical Benefit Drug Prior Authorizations, Made Fast, Easy, And Accurate With AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to reach this milestone in our journey to help providers streamline the Script-to-Therapy process, and get patients the critical treatments they need, when they need them," said SamaCare CEO Syam Palakurthy. "By combining the power of AI and human expertise, we can leverage insights from over one million resolved prior authorizations to make SamaCare exponentially better at understanding and eliminating the friction patients and providers face from the time a diagnosis is made to the time treatment is administered."

SamaCare leverages the power of AI and human expertise to gain insight from one million resolved prior authorizations.

SamaCare helps specialty practices including retina, neurology, rheumatology, oncology and ambulatory infusion centers streamline the process of submitting, managing, and resolving prior authorizations for buy-and-bill medications. Through a combination of human expertise and AI – learning from a network of nearly 20K providers nationwide – SamaCare helps providers reduce time spent on prior authorizations, increase likelihood of approval, and expedite the process of getting patients on their doctor-prescribed treatments.

"The reasons why a prior authorization is delayed or even denied are often vague and perplexing," said Palakurthy, "SamaCare provides in-workflow intelligence to help practices proactively avoid common mistakes that lead to delays and denials, and helps pharmaceutical manufacturers gain insight into access challenges associated with their product."

By unifying the prior authorization process for all buy-and-bill drugs across payers and plans, SamaCare adds transparency to a hitherto opaque process for pharmaceutical companies looking to understand patient uptake and adherence. As the largest prior authorization platform for specialty practices and infusion centers, SamaCare provides a critical lens into the workflows and obstacles providers face after prescribing a treatment that requires prior authorization. These insights help pharmaceutical companies make better decisions on market access investment such as quick-start programs, educational content for providers, policy negotiation with payers and more. Pharmaceutical clients partnering with SamaCare have seen abandonment rates drop by 24% and a reduction in unnecessary administrative prior authorization denials by up to 42%.

