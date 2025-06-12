Savant Becomes First Analytics Automation Platform To Offer One-Click Integration With Anthropic's Claude

Company accelerates AI-native analytics by making Claude available with no-code setup across enterprise workflows

- Chitrang Shah, Savant Labs CEO and Co-FounderSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs , the leader in AI-powered analytics automation , today announced the launch of the industry's first one-click integration with Anthropic 's Claude, the fastest-growing foundation model for enterprise-grade generative AI. With this launch, Savant becomes the first analytics automation platform to offer no-code instant access to Claude – supercharging how modern analytics teams automate decisions, accelerate workflows, and securely operationalize AI in seconds.This milestone cements Savant at the forefront of AI-native analytics automation, giving users the ability to orchestrate Claude, alongside a growing roster of best-in-class large language models (LLMs), through an intuitive, no-code interface.“We're not just plugging into LLMs - we're fully optimizing the analytics stack around them,” said Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Savant Labs.“With Anthropic's Claude, users get safer, more steerable AI capabilities - and with Savant, they can activate it in seconds to power insights, agents, and decisions across their business.”While other analytics platforms are beginning to integrate with Anthropic, most require custom API developments or heavy configuration from IT and data engineering teams Savant takes a different approach. Its architecture was built from the ground up to be cloud- and AI-first, easy, and supporting a one-click approach to connectors, workflows, and points of integration. As an early partner in Anthropic's AI programs, Savant fully aligns with Anthropic's commitment to responsible AI and ethical frameworks to make AI practical, trusted, and actionable across enterprise analytics workflows.Along with Anthropic, Savant offers plug-and-play support for today's top foundation models, including:● Anthropic Claude (v3.5, v3, v2.1)● OpenAI GPT (GPT-4o, GPT-4-turbo, GPT-3.5)● Google Gemini (1.5 Pro)● Mistral (Mixtral 8x7B, Mistral 7B)● Meta LLaMA (LLaMA 2 and LLaMA 3)● Cohere Command R+● AWS Bedrock-hosted models● Snowflake CortexSavant orchestrates, manages, and automates data from more than 500 source and destination platforms, including CRMs, ERPs, Business Intelligence (BI) tools, project management systems, and other business applications atop the increasingly utilized querying models. Savant's additional intelligent automation touchpoints include:● LLM-powered workflow orchestration - auto-decide next steps, routes, or responses● Prompt chaining and context enrichment using Savant's proprietary Knowledge Graph● Agentic actions - create AI agents that reason, execute, and report● Automated data-to-decision loops - generate insights, chart actions, and trigger outcomes● Natural language interfaces - ask, analyze, and automate from a single command● Secure, governed prompt templates - reusable across functions and teamsSupport for Anthropic is now publicly available as part of the Savant Analytics Automation platform. Customers have the flexibility and freedom to leverage Anthropic Claude or choose their own preferred model using Savant's one-click integration or connectors for faster time-to-value.For a personalized demo, visit .About Savant LabsSavant Labs is on a mission to automate how modern companies analyze and act on their data by turning fragmented analytics workflows into actionable insights through AI, automation, and agentic workflows. Savant frees analysts across various departments from legacy tools and manual spreadsheets processes with its intuitive, no-code, modern, cloud-first platform. With Savant, enterprises reduce operational costs, enhance productivity, and deliver faster insights. The platform is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies, including Zynex Medical, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more, visit or request a personalized demo.

