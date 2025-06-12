XPENG Announces New G6 And G9 Ultra Smart Suvs For Europe



Redefining Performance, Design, and Intelligent Technology for the Next Generation of Electric Vehicles.

Powered by Industry-Leading Powertrain Technology: 5C Supercharging Battery and 800V High-voltage SiC Platform across all trims.

Charging Speed 12 minutes 10-80% SOC placing it at the forefront of the EV revolution.

Smart Comfort Meets All-New Interior and Cockpit Upgrades. Expressive New Colors Inside and Out, adding individuality and Appeal.



AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG, a leading global smart electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer driven by innovation and advanced AI technology, is proud to unveil the new versions of its Ultra Smart Coupe SUV XPENG G6 and Ultra Smart Premium SUV XPENG G9 for the European market.

Both models have been upgraded inside and out and feature XPENG's next-gen full-domain 800V high-voltage SiC platform alongside a 5C supercharging battery. This enables ultra-fast charging up to 525 kW for the new XPENG G9 and 451kW for the new XPENG G6, leading in their class.

The new XPENG G6, featuring a complete overhaul and a new color Stellar Purple, will be on static display at Le Mans Village in France starting today. European customers can now register their interest for both models via XPENG's official websites in the Netherlands, Belux, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, and France. Order will open from mid-July.









New XPENG G6 and G9

The Heart of Innovation: The Supercharging Battery Upgraded from 3C to 5C

At the core of the new XPENG G6 and G9 is an industry-first upgrade to 5C lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for all trims. This next-gen battery technology offers a safer, more eco-friendly solution by eliminateing the need for resource-intensive and costly minerals such as cobalt and nickel, making the version more sustainable without compromising performance.

Both models are equipped with XPENG's industry-leading powertrain technology, including the 5C Supercharging Battery and a full-domain 800V high-voltage SiC platform, available across all trims. The result is exceptional charging speed with a 10-80% State of Charge (SOC) achieved in just 12 minutes, setting new benchmarks.

XPENG continues to lead in intelligent driving technology. The new XPENG G6 and G9 features a full upgraded intelligent driving suite, including a MicroFiber capacitance steering wheel, advanced driving chip and single-pixel Lofic architecture for accurate, clearer and longer-range perception for enhanced safety and control.

Complementing the driving experience is an upgraded cockpit powered by a high-performance cockpit chip and support for Apple CarPlay & Android Auto as standard, ensuring a smarter, smoother and more joyful journey.









XPENG 800V High-voltage SiC Platform

Revolutionary Design Enhancements

The new XPENG G6 is as much about style as it is about substance. The exterior is defined by the all-new 1942 mm full-width Starlight Wing LED light bar, integrated turn signals, and a redesigned rear diffuser for a cleaner finish.

The new XPENG G6 Stellar Purple features a low-saturation neutral purple tone with metallic flakes infused into the paint, creating a gradient effect shifting from deep purple to light purple under changing light. Its matte metallic finish glimmers subtly like starlight in the sun, blending a sense of mystery with technology. When paired with the new XPENG G6's streamlined coupe-SUV body, it exudes both elegance and sporty dynamism, setting a benchmark for color aesthetics in the smart mobility era.









New XPENG G6

The new XPENG G9 Black Edition delivers an equality captivating presence, dressed in a deep midnight black paint paired with blackened wheels, logos, and fender decorations. The fiery orange brake calipers create a striking visual contrast, adding a mysterious yet sharp edge.









New XPENG G9

Inside, the new XPENG G6 boasts a completely re-imagined interior that focuses on premium materials, immersive technology, and comfort. The new Super Star-Ring Interior Design has transformed 60% of the cabin, introducing a sleek new dashboard, ambient lighting, and a new capacitive steering wheel. Premium materials and immersive design define the cabin with refined color themes - Dark Gray and Light Gray - enhancing the ultra-modern ambiance.

Both the new XPENG G6 and G9 have received significant upgrades in comfort and smart functionality.



New XPENG G6: Front seats feature a massage function with lumbar support, delivering refined comfort for both driver and passenger. New XPENG G9: A luxury comfort upgrade featuring an ultra-large three-layer heat-insulating panoramic sunroof, luxurious comfort seats with 10-point massage.









New XPENG G6 Interior









New XPENG G9 Interior

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets intelligent electric vehicles, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to lead the intelligent electric vehicle revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG in-house develops its advanced driver assistance technology (ADAS) and intelligent in-car operating system, along with core vehicle systems such as powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its intelligent electric vehicles are mainly produced at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

XPENG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

For more information, visit .

Contacts:

For Media Enquiries:

XPENG PR Department

Email: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at











