Aster Volunteers UAE Recycles 750 Kgs Of E-Waste In 4Th Collection Drive

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster Volunteers UAE, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, recently organized an impactful 4th E-Waste Collection Drive as part of the“Aster Green Choices initiative”, reinforcing Aster DM Healthcare's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. Collection boxes were strategically placed in nine Aster units across the UAE, including Aster Jubilee Medical Centre Bur Dubai, Aster Hospital Mankhool, Aster Hospital Qusais, Aster Hospital Sharjah, Medcare Orthopedics and Spine Hospital, Medcare Al Safa, Aster Clinic Al Warqa, Aster Corporate Office Al Diyafah, Aster Retail Warehouse – Dubai Investment Park, and Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali. Additionally, Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital Qusais and Medcare Hospital Sharjah supported the initiative by contributing some e-waste. The drive resulted in the recycling of 750 kgs of e-waste in collaboration with E-Scrappy. To date, the initiative has cumulatively recycled 1,998 kgs of e-waste over the four editions.

The drive not only highlighted the importance of proper e-waste disposal but also educated the public on the environmental impact of electronic waste, encouraging more sustainable practices across the UAE.

Over the years, the initiative has successfully recycled 496 kgs of e-waste in 2020, 318 kgs in 2023, 434 kgs in 2024 and now 750 kgs in 2025. Asterians from various units played a crucial role by collecting e-waste from nearby shops and bringing electronic waste from their homes to designated collection boxes. The collected e-waste was responsibly recycled by E-scrappy, who issued a Green Certificate to Aster Volunteers UAE, underscoring their commitment to environmental management.

commented on the initiative, stating,“Our commitment to environmental sustainability continues to be a core pillar of Aster's mission, guided by our ESG framework and alignment with 10 of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. Aligned with the spirit of World Environment Day, with each edition of the E-Waste Collection Drive, we build greater awareness about the importance of responsible e-waste disposal and foster a culture of recycling within our communities. The success and continued growth of this initiative reaffirm our belief that collective action can drive meaningful environmental impact. Alongside efforts like tree plantations, indoor and seed plant distributions, and clean-up drives, the E-Waste Collection Drive reflects our enduring dedication to a greener, more sustainable future.”

The E-Waste Collection Drive is part of Aster DM Healthcare's broader environmental sustainability strategy, which includes other countries like Qatar, KSA, Oman, and India. The company's long-term goals focus on mitigating the environmental impact of toxins leached from buried metals, ensuring the proper disposal and recycling of e-waste.

Over the last few years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement driven by over 85,000 volunteers who have impacted over 6.5 million lives. Aster DM Healthcare GCC achieved a significant reduction of 541 tCO2e in net greenhouse gas emissions through the integration of solar energy sources, including 1,340,000 KWh of solar energy as on 31March 2024. The company also excelled in waste management, recycling 64,871 kilograms of waste, including 3,992 kilograms of plastic waste, 2,835 kilograms of paper waste, and 434 kilograms of e-waste. The organization prioritizes waste segregation at the source, enabling efficient recycling of biomedical, plastic, food, metals, paper, and cardboard waste. Aster's Annual ESG Report for FY 23-24 highlighted a reduction of 1,769 KL in water consumption across nine hospitals. Social initiatives under Aster Volunteers have significantly contributed to community health, disaster aid, and social empowerment programs.

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC, has received three prestigious awards from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Arabia CSR Awards for its sustainability, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and community initiatives. Recognized with the 'Advanced CSR Label for 2022' by the Dubai Chamber, Aster has excelled in Workplace, Marketplace, Community, and Environment impact areas for four consecutive years. The company integrates 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) into its ESG policies through initiatives like Aster Volunteers, impacting communities globally. Aster also signed the Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement at COP27 and was the only Middle Eastern and Indian company listed among Corporate Knights' Global 100 sustainable companies for 2022, showcasing its commitment to building sustainable organizations.

Looking ahead, Aster DM Healthcare aims to continue its commitment to environmental sustainability by organizing more e-waste collection drives and other green initiatives. The organization's long-term goals include reducing carbon emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy, and promoting sustainable practices across all its operations.