Greater Than And Smart Eye Deepen Collaboration With Predictive Risk Scoring In Upgraded Driver Support System


2025-06-12 03:15:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Greater Than's AI-generated risk intelligence now integrated in Smart Eye's new version AIS system
  • Predicts crashes in advance, improving risk management for fleet and transport operators
  • The upgraded system is designed for aftermarket installation in commercial vehicles

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, is proud to announce that its predictive driver risk intelligence has been integrated into a new driver support system just unveiled by Smart Eye, the world leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS). The collaboration marks another important milestone between the two Swedish tech innovators, designed to improve risk management for fleet and transport operators.

The latest version of Smart Eye's AIS, an aftermarket DMS designed for commercial vehicles, introduces a suite of new features, including Greater Than's crash probability scoring, as well as intoxication detection, cloud connectivity, and live weather insights.

The integration builds on the companies' ongoing collaboration, which began in January 2025 with a joint research initiative exploring the relationship between distraction alerts and crash probability. Initial results shared in February highlighted how, with joint effort, advanced driver warning systems could be refined to measure and alert about additional risky behaviors to make such solutions more effective.

The new AIS system, including Greater Than's predictive risk scoring, is being showcased at Smart Eye's booth, #105, during InCabin USA in Detroit, June 10–12, 2025.

Press contact Greater Than
[email protected]
+46 855 593 200

The following files are available for download:

Greater Than and Smart Eye Deepen collaboration press release

,c3417620

Greater Than and Smart Eye Press Release
