The Importance Of Staying Grounded In An AI World

Sharon Whiteley, TRU47 CEO

Seasoned wellness exec, Sharon Whiteley, grounding expert and member of C200, encourages leaders not to lose sight of their most powerful tool, being human.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes how we work and lead, seasoned executive and leader, Sharon Whiteley - a longtime health and wellness entrepreneur, grounding expert, and proud member of the Committee of 200 (C200 ), is encouraging leaders worldwide not to lose sight of the most powerful tool in business: being human.

In her new leadership strategy article,“The Value of Being Grounded in an AI World,” Whiteley urges business leaders to re-center their strategies on emotional intelligence, resilience, and physical grounding to maintain clarity and connection in a world dominated by enormous amounts of screen time, data, and digital overload. Says Whiteley,“AI can generate content, crunch data, and increase efficiency, but it cannot feel, reflect, or lead with presence.” She continues,“What gives leaders an edge is also emotional grounding, staying calm, clear, and connected to purpose.”

Whiteley's article highlights:

.Neuroscience-backed benefits of grounding which reduces stress, improves HRV, increases circulation, and decision-making clarity.

.AI cannot replicate how lived experiences and individual storytelling build trust and capture authentic voices.

.Leadership can and should for the sake of excellence and also performance include realistic and practical steps that incorporate grounding.

.The benefits of shifting from hustle culture to a focus on holistic well-being offer value personally and professionally.

The combination of innovation and her interest in wellness has fed Whiteley's passion and guided her expertise across decades. She founded the first grounding footwear company, followed by co-founding an expanded enterprise; co-authored two books on grounding, the latest, Get Grounded, Get Well, and is currently CEO of TRU47, a wellness brand known for silver woven and imbued grounding and EMF shielding products. Her leadership has earned recognition from Fast Company, Inc., the SBA, and Ernst & Young. Whiteley's work also continues to influence and impress C-suite wellness culture nationwide. Recently published by Forbes , Whiteley's article can be read in full on the C200 platform with this link: / . An interview with Sharon Whiteley is available upon request.

About Sharon Whiteley

Currently a member and former Board Director of C200, Sharon Whiteley is a wellness-focused entrepreneur and founder of TRU47, a leading-edge brand known for pure silver-based health and wellness products and EMF-shielding apparel. A pioneer in the world of grounding, Whiteley is co-author of Barefoot Wisdom and Get Grounded, Get Well. She has been widely recognized with accolades for both innovation and leadership.

About C200

An invitation only organization, the Committee of 200 (C200) is the world's most successful women business leaders, dedicated to fostering, celebrating, and advancing women's leadership in business.

