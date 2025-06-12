Kazakhstan Prepares To Sign Over 20 Energy Co-Op Deals At Central Asia + China Forum
The inaugural forum of its kind will be held in Astana on June 16-17, 2025, alongside the Central Asia-China Summit.
The event will bring together top government officials, energy executives, and development partners to advance cross-border cooperation in energy and industry.
Organized by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy and the Association for Infrastructure and Innovation Development (ASIIR), the forum is supported by major energy players, including China Southern Power Grid, PowerChina, Huawei, Energy China, LONGi, KEGOC, Samruk-Energy, KazMunayGas, QazaqGaz, and Kazakh Invest.
The forum aims to strengthen Kazakhstan's role as a regional hub for clean energy and industrial innovation. With a focus on green energy, hydrogen, digital grids, and ESG standards, the agenda features 22 panel discussions, B2B and G2G meetings, and presentations of cutting-edge technologies.
Government delegations from Central Asia and China will participate, alongside leaders of major corporations and representatives from the ADB, EBRD, and AIIB.
Key outcomes will also include the launch of new investment and localization projects, and the establishment of a permanent forum secretariat and digital project-tracking platform. Moreover, the forum will introduce new joint education and training initiatives for the energy sector.
