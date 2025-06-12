Arcturis And Leeds Teaching Hospitals Enter Strategic Partnership

Arcturis curates diverse types of real-world data into standardised, disease specific datasets

Long-term agreement to focus on generation of regulatory grade real-world datasets to advance development and adoption of new medicines

- Paul Jones, Chief Digital Information Officer at Leeds Teaching Hosptials

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arcturis, the UK leader in the curation of deep, multi-modal data to support the development of precision medicines, announces the signing of a multi-year strategic partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (“Leeds Teaching Hospitals”). This agreement sees Leeds Teaching Hospitals becoming part of Arcturis' Real-World Data Network (“RWD Network”) that provides comprehensive, real-time access to diverse and enriched health data that is geographically representative of the UK population.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals is one of the largest acute hospitals trusts in Europe and is an established centre of excellence for research and innovation providing treatment to around 1.6 million patients every year through its network of seven regional hospitals. This partnership will bring Leeds Teaching Hospitals clinical expertise and specialism across a range of therapeutic areas including cardiology, neurology and oncology into the Arcturis RWD Network.

Alex Snow, Chief Executive Officer of Arcturis commented,“We are delighted to have partnered with Leeds Teaching Hospitals, a leading acute hospital trust with an outstanding reputation for clinical care, research and innovation across a range of therapeutic areas including oncology. We look forward to working with the team at Leeds to generate precision, regulatory-grade data insights that can be used to enhance the adoption of innovative new therapies and provide better outcomes for patients.”

Paul Jones, Chief Digital Information Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals added,“We are excited to partner with Arcturis in this innovative endeavour. By combining our clinical expertise with Arcturis' data science and analytic capabilities, this partnership has the opportunity to accelerate the development of new therapies and improve patient outcomes.”

The Arcturis RWD Network has been approved by the NHS ethics body, the Health Research Authority, and is designed to curate diverse types of real-world data including medications, laboratory tests, pathology reports, clinical notes and unstructured data into standardised, disease-specific datasets. These highly enriched datasets are then used to generate precision data insights that support activities across the drug development pathway including clinical trials, regulatory submissions and post authorisation safety studies.

All insights generated use anonymised patient data and is done to the highest ethical and governance standards to facilitate valuable research and innovation whilst safeguarding the confidentiality and privacy of patients.

Alex Snow added,“Entering this strategic agreement represents a major milestone in the growth and development of our RWD Network. The catchment size and geographical location of Leeds Teaching Hospitals reinforces Arcturis' position as the leading curator of precision health data representative of the UK population which through our ethically approved research database can be deployed across the drug development pathway.”

- END -

Notes to editors

About Arcturis

Arcturis is the UK leader in the curation and application of precision, multi-modal heath data to enhance decision making across drug discovery, clinical development and post approval studies. Our unique access to real-time, deeply enriched health data in the UK covers all therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The regulatory grade data insights we generate supports the development and adoption of new medicines to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit .

About Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is one of the largest teaching hospital trusts in the UK, renowned for our enviable reputation in research and innovation. We are committed to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes through collaboration with academic institutions, industry partners, and healthcare organisations.

From April 2024 to March 2025, we delivered a diverse research portfolio, recruiting 22,275 participants into 1,413 active research studies and 19,437 participants taking part in National Institute for Health and Care Research (“NIHR”) portfolio studies. With over 25 dedicated research teams across our hospital sites, five NIHR Leeds Clinical Research Facilities and the Innovation Pop Up, we aim to be the best trust to deliver high-quality clinical research and to champion research amongst our staff.

Find out more on our website: Research - Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust nhs) .

Alex Snow / Richard Pye

Arcturis

+44 7506 709275

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.