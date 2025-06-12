AHC Hardwood Group Launches New Website And Brand Identity
Atlanta Hardwood Corporation rebrands and launches a new website under its updated market identity: AHC Hardwood Group.Post thi
The new website, launched today at ahchardwood , replaces the company's former domain, hardwoodweb. Designed with user experience in mind, the site allows customers to more easily access AHC's full range of hardwood products and services. The site reorganization makes it easier for customers to access the product groups they need, including lumber , millwork , building supplies , industrial products , cabinet components and stair components . It also includes a dynamic map with enhanced access to regional sales representatives and detailed product support.
"Our new website reflects who we are today -- an innovative hardwood group delivering added value through advanced processing, superior service and strategic partnerships," said CEO James Howard, Jr. "This is more than a redesign. It's a platform built to better serve our customers and improve user engagement."
A key feature of the site highlights the company's joint venture with Finnish-based Oy Lunawood Ltd, showcasing the North American production of Lunawood's thermally modified hardwood at AHC's Cleveland, Georgia facility.
The rebranding and updated website are part of a broader initiative to align all digital platforms, advertising, printed materials, signage and packaging under the AHC Hardwood Group name. Visit the new website: ahchardwood .
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:
KIM PENDARVIS, 404-237-5087
[email protected]
KAY CONLEY, 404-214-4708
[email protected]
SOURCE Atlanta Hardwood Corporation
