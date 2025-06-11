Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) Is 'One To Watch'



Lantern Pharma's AI-driven RADR(R) platform integrates over 200 billion oncology-specific data points and underpins every stage of its precision oncology pipeline.

The company has three lead drug candidates in clinical development, targeting major oncology markets including NSCLC, TNBC, and NHL.

Starlight Therapeutics extends Lantern's footprint into brain and CNS cancers, including pediatric indications supported by orphan and rare disease designations.

Lantern has received multiple FDA designations including Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease status across its portfolio, enhancing regulatory pathways. With approximately $19.7 million in cash and equivalents, the company is funded through at least mid-2026 to support pipeline advancement and platform development.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to redefine oncology drug development. Through its proprietary platform, RADR(R) (Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue), Lantern is advancing a pipeline of precision cancer therapies. The company has gained 11 FDA Designations for its portfolio of drug candidates including: Fast Track, Orphan and Pediatric Rare Disease. The company's data-driven approach enables rapid identification of promising drug candidates and the design of targeted clinical trials for specific patient subpopulations and cancer types.

Lantern's vision is to transform cancer treatment by integrating large-scale genomics, AI-based biomarker discovery, and preclinical modeling to accelerate the development of oncology drugs. The company's pipeline includes three lead small molecule candidates and an antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”)...

