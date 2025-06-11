DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Shelby Dermatology D/B/A Dermatologists Of Birmingham Clients Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Shelby Dermatology. ("Shelby Dermatology"), on or about March 7, 2025. If you have received a data breach notification from Shelby Dermatology, you should take steps to safeguard your personal information.
About Shelby Dermatology d/b/a Dermatologists of Birmingham
Shelby Dermatology is a skin care clinic that serves patients in both Birmingham and Alabaster, Alabama. The clinic primarily specializes in diagnosing and treating skin conditions, performing dermatologic procedures, and providing cosmetic treatments.
What happened?
On March 7, 2025, Shelby Dermatology detected suspicious network activity. They launched an investigation and discovered that an unauthorized third party had accessed their network and obtained sensitive personal patient information.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
-
Names
Social Security Numbers
Addresses
Email Addresses
Phone Numbers
Dates of Birth
Medical Information
Health Insurance Information
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Shelby Dermatology you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Shelby Dermatology data breach.
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
