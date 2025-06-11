The Swarm Raises Funding, Backed By Hubspot Ventures, Launches Clay Integration And Developer API

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - The Swarm , a San Francisco-based company, announced today that it has raised funding to expand its relationship mapping technology. The latest round includes participation from HubSpot Ventures, Motivate Ventures, and TRAC VC, signaling growing demand for network mapping tech that enables connections and warm introductions.

The Swarm technology, developed over the last three years, can map a company's or individual's extended network, revealing hundreds of thousands of relationships in real time, ultimately surfacing the strongest intro paths.

"In the age of AI, the winning go-to-market motions will be built on authentic relationships. The Swarm lets companies and agents programmatically map, reveal, and act on those connections at scale, and we're proud to support them," said Adam Coccari, Managing Director at HubSpot Ventures.

Alongside this new funding, The Swarm has launched a native integration with Clay this year, the fast-growing go-to-market data platform that reached unicorn status this year. The integration allows users to enrich contact and account records with warm introduction paths, based on shared work history, college alumni, investors, LinkedIn connections, and email/calendar contacts.

"Relationships-not automation-are what really move deals forward," said David Connors, Co-Founder & CEO of The Swarm. "With this new investment and integration, we're turning relationship data into an actionable data layer teams can rely on and developers can build on."

Beyond its Clay integration, The Swarm offers a Data API that gives developers access to its proprietary data and relationship graph. The Swarm API includes access to:



Company-specific network mapping data to reveal warm intro paths to target accounts and people

580m+ complete people and 100m+ company profiles

Job and role change data tracked daily

Fundraising data for startups and investors Network queries to programmatically answer, for example: "Who do we know at this company?" or "Who's worked with them before?"

The idea, Connors says, is to help teams unlock their extended networks by making the data accessible inside CRMs, outreach tools, and other products.

With this latest round, The Swarm plans to scale its developer platform, release a HubSpot and Salesforce app, deepen integrations with other GTM tools, and continue building a new kind of "relationship data layer."

For more information, visit theswarm and explore The Swarm API at theswarm/api .