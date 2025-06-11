The Swarm Raises Funding, Backed By Hubspot Ventures, Launches Clay Integration And Developer API
The Swarm technology, developed over the last three years, can map a company's or individual's extended network, revealing hundreds of thousands of relationships in real time, ultimately surfacing the strongest intro paths.
"In the age of AI, the winning go-to-market motions will be built on authentic relationships. The Swarm lets companies and agents programmatically map, reveal, and act on those connections at scale, and we're proud to support them," said Adam Coccari, Managing Director at HubSpot Ventures.
Alongside this new funding, The Swarm has launched a native integration with Clay this year, the fast-growing go-to-market data platform that reached unicorn status this year. The integration allows users to enrich contact and account records with warm introduction paths, based on shared work history, college alumni, investors, LinkedIn connections, and email/calendar contacts.
"Relationships-not automation-are what really move deals forward," said David Connors, Co-Founder & CEO of The Swarm. "With this new investment and integration, we're turning relationship data into an actionable data layer teams can rely on and developers can build on."
Beyond its Clay integration, The Swarm offers a Data API that gives developers access to its proprietary data and relationship graph. The Swarm API includes access to:
- Company-specific network mapping data to reveal warm intro paths to target accounts and people 580m+ complete people and 100m+ company profiles Job and role change data tracked daily Fundraising data for startups and investors Network queries to programmatically answer, for example: "Who do we know at this company?" or "Who's worked with them before?"
The idea, Connors says, is to help teams unlock their extended networks by making the data accessible inside CRMs, outreach tools, and other products.
With this latest round, The Swarm plans to scale its developer platform, release a HubSpot and Salesforce app, deepen integrations with other GTM tools, and continue building a new kind of "relationship data layer."
For more information, visit theswarm and explore The Swarm API at theswarm/api .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment