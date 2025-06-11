Arashi Vision Debuts On China's STAR Market With Valuation Over 70 Billion Yuan

SHANGHAI - June 11, 2025 - Arashi Vision Inc., the parent company of smart imaging brand Insta360, made its public debut on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday, trading under the ticker 688775. Shares opened at 182 yuan, soaring 285% above the IPO price, pushing the company's market capitalization past 70 billion yuan (approx. $9.6 billion), making it one of the most high-profile tech IPOs in China this year.

Founded in 2015, Arashi Vision has emerged as a global leader in panoramic and AI-powered imaging technology. The company's product lineup spans both consumer and professional markets, underpinned by proprietary advances in image stabilization, panoramic stitching, AI imaging, and computational photography.

Notable products include the GO 3S, a 39.1-gram action camera; the Ace Pro 2, featuring a large f/2.6 aperture and a 157-degree ultra-wide lens; the Flow 2 Pro gimbal, which enables tilt-free tracking; and the Link 2 webcam, offering AI-powered noise suppression. Its Insta360 X series is known for pioneering a“shoot first, frame later” approach to immersive video creation. On the enterprise side, Arashi provides imaging solutions for virtual reality, live broadcasting, digital mapping, remote conferencing, and real estate visualization.

Between 2022 and 2024, the company's revenue grew from 2.04 billion yuan to 5.57 billion yuan, representing a compound annual growth rate of 65%. Net income rose from 381 million yuan to 946 million yuan during the same period. Arashi Vision reports a balanced geographic footprint across major markets including China, the U.S., Europe, Japan, and South Korea, with accelerated momentum in Asia-Pacific.

Proceeds from the IPO - totaling 1.938 billion yuan - will support two key initiatives: the construction of a new smart imaging production facility and the expansion of its Shenzhen-based R&D center. The company plans to deepen its capabilities in optics, AI vision, and robotic perception technologies.

At the listing ceremony, founder and CEO Liu Jingkang eschewed the traditional gavel and instead rang the bell with an Insta360 panoramic camera-an unconventional gesture underscoring the company's“Think Bold” mantra and commitment to innovation.

In a congratulatory message, Rosie, Head of Think-Gems, commented:

“Arashi Vision's successful IPO is more than a corporate milestone - it signals China's growing leadership in smart imaging technology. We're excited to watch their next chapter unfold.”