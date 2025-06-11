Exiger Announces Partnership With America250 Championing Historic Events Around The Country's 250Th Anniversary
"Exiger has a uniquely American story, playing a pivotal role in shaping American enterprise, innovation and culture," said Ari Abergel, Executive Director of America250. "Their support is instrumental as we accelerate our programming and approach the one-year countdown to July 4, 2026. We are honored to partner with these iconic businesses to engage Americans across the country in celebrating 250 years of American leadership, innovation, and freedom."
Most immediately, Exiger will support the upcoming grand military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 14, to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. As momentum builds to the 250th anniversary, Exiger will bring essential resources, ideas, and expertise to engage all Americans in this historic milestone in the year to come. To learn more about America250, visit .
About America250
America250 is a nonpartisan initiative working to engage every American in commemorating and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250 will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.
About Exiger
Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management and recently achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 and 2024 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 50+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .
