Exiger Announces Partnership With America250 Championing Historic Events Around The Country's 250Th Anniversary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Exiger is incredibly proud to partner with America250, commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence and celebrating the American spirit, resilience and innovation that will drive us forward another 250 years," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "As we prepare for America's 250th anniversary in 2026, Exiger is pleased to support an important milestone in our nation's history – the creation of the U.S. Army and its 250th Birthday Celebration. A pillar of American heroism and a reminder of generations of sacrifice, the U.S. Army and U.S. Armed Forces are enduring symbols of nationhood and a daily inspiration to Exiger to deliver the market's most advanced solutions to secure critical supply chains."

"Exiger has a uniquely American story, playing a pivotal role in shaping American enterprise, innovation and culture," said Ari Abergel, Executive Director of America250. "Their support is instrumental as we accelerate our programming and approach the one-year countdown to July 4, 2026. We are honored to partner with these iconic businesses to engage Americans across the country in celebrating 250 years of American leadership, innovation, and freedom."

Most immediately, Exiger will support the upcoming grand military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 14, to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. As momentum builds to the 250th anniversary, Exiger will bring essential resources, ideas, and expertise to engage all Americans in this historic milestone in the year to come. To learn more about America250, visit .

