Kantar Appoints Jeff Greenspoon As CEO, Americas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Known for his leadership in innovation and transformation, Jeff joins Kantar from dentsu. Most recently, he served as dentsu's Chief Global Client Officer and Chief Business Officer for the Americas.

Jeff succeeds Wayne Levings, Kantar's Chief Client Officer. Over the past two years, Wayne additionally led the Americas business. Wayne will be returning to the UK to focus on his Chief Client Officer responsibilities.

Jeff Greenspoon

Jeff currently serves as dentsu Chief Global Client Officer and Chief Business Officer for the Americas, leading global client engagements and innovation initiatives. He has partnered with major brands including General Motors, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, ABInBev, Disney, and Hilton Hotels.

Prior roles at dentsu include time as its first Chief Product Officer, followed by CEO of Canada and Global President of Integrated Solutions, where he helped deepen digital-first client offerings. Jeff was the co-founder and CEO of SPOKE, a leading digital creative firm acquired by dentsu in 2014.

He graduated from Ivey Business School at Western University, in Canada, where he remains an Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Jeff is married to Talia and is the proud dad of the amazing Andie.

Commenting on the appointment, Kantar Chief Executive Chris Jansen said: "Jeff brings a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship, marketing and strategy. His deep understanding of the marketing ecosystem, global client C-suite experience, and proven track record of building high-performing teams make him a great fit for Kantar and our Americas business. His fresh perspectives and passion for growth make him a powerful addition to our Executive Team. I'm confident our teams and clients will be struck - as I was - by his energy, creativity, and commitment to client impact."

Speaking on his new role, Jeff added: "What drew me to Kantar is the unique mix of global intelligence, trusted marketing IP, and the belief that great insights have the power to change everything. Kantar's people truly sit at the intersection of data, creativity, and business strategy, shaping how modern marketing delivers value. I've long admired Kantar's ability to turn insight into brand and business impact, and I've seen first-hand the high regard in which marketing leaders hold the business. Unique assets like BrandZ and the Meaningful, Different and Salient (MDS) framework are not just differentiators – they're trusted tools marketers use to shape meaningful growth.

"What excites me most is the opportunity to bring fresh energy and a future-focused mindset to help our clients unlock even more value across this region. I'm looking forward to working closely with the incredible Kantar team to deliver bold thinking, breakthrough solutions, and deeper partnerships that redefine what marketing can achieve."

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world's top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

