Intelligent Bio Rises On Partnership With Smartox To Expand US Market Presence: Retail Hopes The Stock To Hit $2.6

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) traded 12% higher on Wednesday after the medical technology company announced a partnership with Texas-based drug and alcohol screening services provider SMARTOX.

Intelligent Bio is actively pursuing FDA clearance for its opiate test system for codeine, aiming to enable expansion into broader U.S. markets this year, including workplace drug testing, utilizing its fingerprint-sweat-based testing technology.

The technology aims to eliminate more invasive testing solutions that require urine or saliva collection.

Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales at Intelligent Bio Solutions, stated that the company has partnered with SMARTOX to expand access to its fingerprint drug screening system across key forensic settings, including criminal justice.

SMARTOX supports clients across corrections, drug courts, rehabilitation centres, and other forensic environments. It has deployed over 50 Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Readers and facilitated over 7,000 screening tests.

Intelligent Bio's clientele outside the U.S., meanwhile, includes employers across safety-critical industries, such as construction, manufacturing, and engineering, as well as transport and logistics firms, mining companies, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Intelligent Bio Solutions jumped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism that the stock could reach as high as $2.60.

Another cheered a potential FDA approval.

INBS stock is up by about 45% this year and approximately 4% over the past 12 months.

