The Exhibition“The Light Of The Sun: Ancient Shu Civilization And The World” Opens On June 9Th

On June 9th, the exhibition "The Light of the Sun: Ancient Shu Civilization and the World" hosted by Information Office of Sichuan Provincial People's Government, opens in New York. Replicas and 3D printed parts of representative cultural relics of ancient Shu civilization, such as bronze human heads, gold masks, gold ornaments of the Sun God Bird, and gold scepters, are showcased collectively.







Among the highlights is the Golden Sun Bird, a delicately carved gold disc that has become the official emblem of China's cultural heritage. With its intricate openwork design and spiraling solar motif, it is widely viewed as a symbolic representation of the ancient Chinese cosmological worldview. Other items, such as a gold mask worn by human figures and bronze ritual trees, illustrate the Shu people's rich spiritual beliefs and ceremonial practices.







The exhibition is designed as a conversation between past civilizations and the present day. It features informational panels, replicas of cultural relics, art installations and interactive multimedia, exploring how ancient societies across the world revered the sun as a source of power, divinity and renewal.

The exhibition features a multimedia display project titled "Return to Ancient Shu", which is presented through a combination of three-sided surround projections and ground projections, and utilizes naked-eye 3D technology and 3D animation special effects. The entire film lasts approximately 3 minutes, comprehensively depicting the development trajectory of the ancient Shu civilization represented by Sanxingdui and Jinsha, as well as the key points of archaeological work. It organically integrates the visuals of the sites, dynamically presents the exquisite cultural relics, and visually showcases the charm of the Sanxingdui and Jinsha sites as the central sites of the ancient Shu civilization in the Bronze Age in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River.

Since 2003, themed exhibitions on the ancient Shu have toured more than 20 cities worldwide, introducing global audiences to the depth and distinctiveness of early Chinese culture.