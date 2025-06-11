Version 3.0 AI Automation Platform Launches At VGM's Heartland Conference

Darby 3.0 automates patient intake workflows from fax to EMR, helping HME providers scale without expanding teams

WATERLOO, Iowa, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Darby, a leading provider of AI-powered automation for the home medical equipment (HME) industry, today announced the launch of Version 3.0 of its flagship platform at the 2025 Heartland Conference hosted by VGM. The enhanced suite delivers advanced AI capabilities designed to streamline patient intake operations.

Version 3.0 represents a significant leap forward in Darby's mission to transform how home medical equipment companies manage their operations, from initial patient intake through payer qualification and compliance reporting. The new release employs artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to automate complex workflows that have traditionally required extensive manual processing.

"Version 3.0 delivers a complete transformation of the HME intake workflow," said Robin Y. Smith, CEO of Darby. "With fully automated fax processing, improved AI accuracy for payer qualification, and headless EMR uploads for qualified orders, we've eliminated many manual touchpoints in these workflows from referral to patient setup."

Key capabilities in Version 3.0 include:



Fully Automated Fax Intake Process : The platform automatically processes incoming faxes without manual intervention, sorting and labeling patient orders by product type



Improved Payer Qualification Processing : Enhanced AI reviews qualification criteria against specific payer rulesets, including Medicare and commercial insurance guidelines, with superior accuracy



Headless EMR Upload for Qualified Orders : Fully automatic and native integrations to EMR and Fax systems enable upload of qualified orders directly to EMR systems without requiring staff intervention

Enhanced AI Accuracy : Improved machine learning algorithms deliver more precise document processing and qualification determination

The Heartland Conference brings together hundreds of HME professionals, manufacturers, and partners to explore industry innovations. Darby's participation at the conference reinforces the company's commitment to supporting the VGM community and advancing the broader HME ecosystem.

About Darby

Darby specializes in AI and automation solutions designed specifically for the home medical equipment industry. Darby's software is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant. Backed by leading healthcare technology investors including Underscore VC, Flare Capital Partners and January Ventures, Darby serves HME customers nationwide and is committed to helping providers modernize their operations and scale efficiently.

SOURCE Darby Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED