Canadian Forest Fires Trigger Unhealthy Air Warnings In Switzerland

This content was published on June 11, 2025 - 16:41

According to the Swiss environmental company IQAir, particulate matter pollution is particularly high. The concentration of PM2.5 particles, i.e. particulate matter with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, at the Bern-Bollwerk measuring station on Wednesday afternoon was more than ten times the World Health Organisation's (WHO) annual guideline value.

The concentration at numerous other measuring stations throughout Switzerland was also more than five times the annual guideline value – for example in Basel-Binnigen and Payerne. These fine particles are a health risk primarily due to their small size. The fine particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory tract and even into the blood.

