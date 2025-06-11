HPRC Publishes Inaugural Impact Report: Paving The Way For Sustainable Healthcare Plastics

MENAFN - 3BL) June 11, 2025 /3BL/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is thrilled to announce the publication of its inaugural Impact Report for 2024. This groundbreaking report highlights HPRC's dedicated efforts to promote sustainable recycling solutions for healthcare plastics, showcasing the council's achievements, challenges, and the collaborative spirit propelling its mission.

Founded 15 years ago, HPRC has been at the forefront of addressing the unique recycling challenges presented by healthcare plastics. As the healthcare industry continues to grapple with its substantial environmental footprint, HPRC's role has never been more crucial. With the healthcare sector responsible for 4.4% of global emissions, and the US contributing 27% of that footprint , HPRC's work aligns with global priorities and sustainable development goals.

“Heightened public awareness, consumer pressures, and climate challenges are driving significant investment in sorting and recycling technologies, circularity, and sustainability,” shared Executive Director Peylina Chu.“This convergence of forces, coupled with HPRC's foundational work, growing membership, and strategic partnerships, positions us to make an even greater impact in the years to come.”

The Impact Report 2024 delves into several critical areas of HPRC's work, including:



Understanding the Challenge: The widespread use of single-use plastics in healthcare and its environmental consequences.

Aligning with Global Priorities: HPRC's contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact for the Future.

Flagship Work: Building a foundation for change through innovative projects and multi-stakeholder collaborations.

Current Work: Progress and challenges in healthcare plastics recycling, with detailed case studies and project outcomes. Stakeholder Engagement: The importance of collaboration in driving meaningful change within the healthcare plastics recycling space.

The report also features inspiring case studies, such as the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center's zero-waste initiative and the Chicago Regional Recycling Project, which highlight the practical applications and successes of HPRC's efforts.

HPRC invites stakeholders across the healthcare, manufacturing, and recycling sectors to explore the 2024 Impact Report and join in building a sustainable future for healthcare plastics.

Download the full report here.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of more than 30 brand-leading and globally recognized members collectively representing greater than $1.3 trillion in market value, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit and follow HPRC on LinkedIn .