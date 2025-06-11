A. O. Smith Ranked Among America's Climate Leaders
Top qualifications used in the ranking include:
-
Emission intensity : The amount of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas the company produced relative to its revenue.
Annualized reductions in emission intensity : This was calculated between 2021 and 2023. Any companies that showed low reductions were not considered.
Carbon disclosure rating : A measure of a company's environmental sustainability. These rankings are administered by the Carbon Disclosure Project , a nonprofit that runs a global disclosure system for companies' environmental impacts.
"We are proud of the work A. O. Smith is doing to reduce emissions, and this recognition culminates those efforts," said Noelle Brigham, ESG director. "We are constantly looking toward the future and innovating for the needs of tomorrow. Sustainability and being a good corporate citizen are ingrained in who we are as an organization through our corporate values."
Over the last two years, A. O. Smith has made significant strides in its commitment to sustainability, including:
-
Announcing its first public enterprise-wide water goal with a focus on administrative controls, process optimization and water recycling technologies to advance our commitment to water stewardship
Continuously innovating our water heating and water treatment technologies to be an industry leader in energy and water efficiency to consistently exceed regulatory standards
Helping policymakers make positive change by ensuring public officials have empirical information as part of their decision-making processes
Fostering a culture of innovation through employee development and recognition
See the full list of 2025 America's Climate Leaders , and learn more about A. O. Smith's sustainability efforts .
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS ), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit .
SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation
