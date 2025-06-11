Robosizeme's VIP Guest Recognition Suite Now Available On Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

New VIP Guest Recognition Suite streamlines hotel services and enhances guest satisfaction through intelligent automation.

- Stephen Burke, CEO of RobosizeMEPRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RobosizeME, a leading provider of AI-enabled process automation services tailored to the hospitality industry and an Oracle partner, today announced that their VIP Guest Recognition Suite is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace , and integrates with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.The RobosizeME VIP Guest Recognition Suite consists of three core automation modules that enable OTA VIP Recognition, VIP Treatment Traces, and Profile Management Filtering. Each module runs daily, connecting directly to OTAs and PMS systems to identify and process high-value reservations. The system intelligently filters and processes data, assigns relevant VIP codes, sets up detailed service instructions for hotel departments, and consolidates guest profiles-ensuring that staff are consistently prepared to deliver elevated experiences to VIP guests.Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions.“Our integration with Oracle OPERA Cloud enables us to deliver immediate value to hoteliers looking to automate their most time-sensitive workflows. With accurate guest recognition and a clean data environment, hotels can focus on what matters most: exceptional service,” said Stephen Burke, CEO of RobosizeME.“RobosizeME's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of the VIP Guest Recognition Suite. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals.”RobosizeME's VIP Guest Recognition Pack reflects the company's broader mission to simplify hospitality operations through automation. The system's daily processing schedule ensures timely data updates, while its robust filtering and mapping capabilities allow properties to customize workflows based on brand standards and service expectations. RobosizeME continues to expand its integrations and client base, focusing on solutions that drive both efficiency and guest satisfaction.About RobosizeMERobosizeME is a leading provider of AI-enabled process automation solutions tailored to the global hotel industry. By combining digital workers with deep expertise in hotel APIs, RPA, IPA and AI development, RobosizeME streamlines reservation, finance, distribution and front office critical workflows for hospitality groups-helping them operate with greater speed, accuracy and efficiency. Backed by advanced security certifications (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS), RobosizeME's industry-specific automation solutions ensure the highest levels of data protection, compliance and data sovereignty. Trusted by renowned hotel companies such as Design Hotels, The Dorchester Collection, GHA, Kempinski, Loews Hotels, Louvre Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, and more, RobosizeME continues to set the standard for secure, specialized automation at scale in the hospitality sector. For more information visitAbout Oracle's Partner ProgramOracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit .TrademarkOracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.# # #Media contact: ...

