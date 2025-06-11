Kingsoft Cloud Announces Resignation Of Executive Director And Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board (the " Board ") of directors (the " Director(s) ") of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (the " Company " or " Kingsoft Cloud ") announces that Mr. He Haijian (" Mr. He ") tendered his resignation as an executive Director and chief financial officer of the Company with effect from June 30, 2025, due to other personal commitments. Following the resignation of Mr. He, he also ceased to act as a member of the corporate governance committee of the Board.

Mr. He confirmed that he has no claim against the Company and has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters with respect to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Mr. Lei Jun, Chairman of Kingsoft Cloud, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Haijian for his outstanding leadership and invaluable contributions over the past five years. His tenure with Kingsoft Cloud has been marked by vision, resilience, and exceptional execution. We fully respect his decision and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

The Company intends to appoint a new chief financial officer of the Company in due course. The Board and senior management remain fully committed to executing the Company's strategic priorities and are confident in its long-term outlook.

