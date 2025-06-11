World Precision Instruments And Synvivo Launch Next-Generation Multiplexed TEER-On-A-Chip Platform For Real-Time Organ-On-A-Chip Cell Monitoring

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The co-developed platform integrates WPI's gold-standard EVOMTM measurement technology with SynVivo's SynTEERTM multiplexed OOC models with embedded electrodes, providing researchers with a seamless solution for performing TEER measurements directly within microfluidic chips. Initially validated on SynVivo's advanced SynBBBTM Blood-Brain Barrier model, this is the first in a planned series of Organ-on-a-Chip platforms powered by the new EVOM-ChipTM system from WPI.

With electrodes embedded directly into SynVivo's SynTEERTM multiplexed OOC models researchers can now perform real-time TEER measurements across multiple channels-enabling continuous barrier monitoring, streamlined workflows, and improved reproducibility. The EVOM-ChipTM system allows for hands-free, simultaneous data collection, and remains fully compatible with live-cell imaging and physiologically relevant flow conditions.

"This collaboration represents a major advancement in functional barrier modeling," said Gwen Fewell, President & CEO of SynVivo Inc. "Integrating TEER measurement directly into our chip enhances data fidelity, reduces variability, and streamlines experimental workflows-key to enabling more predictive, standardized and scalable in vitro models. By combining our vascularized OOC technology with WPI's industry-leading TEER measurement expertise, we're delivering a powerful solution for researchers tackling complex questions in CNS drug development, inflammation, and drug discovery."

WPI's EVOMTM family of TEER instrumentation has set the standard for barrier function assessment for over 30 years. SynVivo's SynTEERTM platform builds on this legacy with pre-integrated, precisely aligned electrodes designed to optimize TEER signal fidelity across a range of Organ-on-a-Chip applications.

As the OOC market rapidly grows, it continues to face challenges around standardization and automation, both of which are essential for mainstream adoption in pharmaceutical research. "A critical gap has been the ability to perform on-chip, non-destructive sensing-particularly TEER measurements-a need shared by the majority of OOC platforms but rarely implemented successfully or in a multiplex fashion," explains Mark Rutledge, CEO of WPI. "With EVOMTM Chip, researchers can monitor their OOC platforms from cell seeding through barrier formation, as well as before, during and after drug treatment, to get accurate and reproducible readouts, without affecting the health or well-being of the cells."

The system's initial application on the SynBBBTM Blood-Brain Barrier platform has demonstrated a strong correlation between electrical resistance and functional barrier properties, supporting its use in CNS drug development, inflammation studies, and neurovascular research.

