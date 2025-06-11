Glider AI Launches ID Verify To Combat Sophisticated Candidate Fraud In Hiring And National Security Threats

FBI warns of rise in hiring fraud. Glider AI neutralizes the threat.

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI, the leader in AI-powered hiring and fraud prevention technology , today announced the launch of ID Verify , a secure identity verification product purpose-built to protect enterprises from rapidly growing and increasingly sophisticated hiring fraud.

Candidate fraud has evolved beyond resume inflation and false credentials. Today, bad actors are weaponizing deepfakes, synthetic identities, and AI-generated personas to infiltrate hiring pipelines and gain access to sensitive systems. Glider AI's own research found a 92% increase in candidate fraud compared to pre-pandemic levels-an inflection point that exposed the growing vulnerability of digital hiring practices. Further, with the advent of Gen AI solutions in the hands of candidates made impersonation and cheating worse.

Glider AI customer, Nimitt Sharma , SVP of Growth and Strategy at Pyramid Consulting, shares, "With candidate fraud growing and becoming more sophisticated, our clients rely on us to deliver talent that's not just skilled but genuine. Cutting edge tools like ID Verify can help mitigate some of that risk and provide added assurance. We can go beyond the resume, validating identity and the integrity of documents, before any placement is made."

One high-profile incident involved a Fortune 500 company targeted by North Korean operatives posing as remote software developers . Glider AI's ID Verify capability in tandem with its AI Proctoring technology, flagged the deception before onboarding. The case was escalated to federal authorities, where the FBI leveraged the Glider AI solution to support investigations and preempt future breaches.

"Candidate fraud is no longer just a compliance issue-it's a security crisis," said Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI. "Foreign adversaries are exploiting the hiring process to gain access to proprietary data and infrastructure. We built ID Verify to close this backdoor before it opens. We catch what others miss, whether it's a fake ID, or a deepfake in a video interview."

Unlike conventional ID verification and background check tools, Glider AI ID Verify takes a proactive approach to fraud prevention-before, during, and after the interview process . Fully integrated into the Glider AI hiring platform and fortified with the industry's most advanced AI Proctoring engine , Glider AI not only confirms skills , but also delivers confidence of identity and integrity . It's uniquely capable of:



Detecting Deepfakes & AI Personas : Facial recognition and liveness checks flag impersonation attempts.

Flagging Unauthorized AI-Assistance : Real-time monitoring catches cheating attempts and use of AI during the interview process.

Confirming Identity from Interview to Day 1 : Verifies that the job applicant is the same candidate throughout. Authenticating Global Documents : Validates hundreds of picture ID types from 150+ countries in multiple languages.

ID Verify safeguards Glider AI customers using assessments and interviews from fraud, delivering unmatched security, speed, and scale-without compromising the candidate experience.

About Glider AI

Glider AI is the enterprise-grade platform for skills validation, fraud prevention, and identity verification. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, MSPs, global staffing firms, and federal contractors, Glider AI ensures every hire is real, job-ready, and secure. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Joseph Cole

[email protected]

SOURCE Glider AI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED