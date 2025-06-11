AI In Tourism Market Trends And Growth Outlook 2025-2030 With Competition Strategy And Market Share Analysis



Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Appier Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Sabre Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc. Snowflake Inc.

The AI in Tourism Market is projected to experience remarkable growth, with market value expected to escalate from USD 3.37 Billion in 2024 to USD 13.86 Billion by 2030, according to this research report. This significant surge, rising at a CAGR of 26.70%, highlights the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across the travel and tourism sectors.

Travel platforms are leveraging AI to provide real-time, tailored recommendations by analyzing extensive data on travelers' search history, location, and behavior patterns. This capability enhances customer satisfaction while boosting engagement and conversion rates for travel providers. As AI becomes more integrated into tourism infrastructure, these personalized experiences are set to become pivotal for user engagement.

A recent example of AI's transformative role is Wipro's collaboration with SIAM.AI and NVIDIA Corporation to create Sukjai, an AI-powered assistant for the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Launched in December 2024, Sukjai enhances the tourist experience by offering multilingual, personalized travel information, aligning with Thailand's sovereign AI ambitions.

AI and big data analytics are further revolutionizing tourism by improving service efficiency and delivery quality. These technologies facilitate real-time updates, supporting travelers and service providers in decision-making processes. Predictive maintenance keeps transportation systems running smoothly, minimizing unexpected downtime and enhancing operational reliability. Additionally, logistics optimization streamlines operations, reducing travel delays.

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei introduced ICT solutions utilizing AI, big data, and 5G to modernize transportation. Collaborations with Tianjin Port Group and Cote d'Ivoire's Ministry of Transport exemplify the application of these technologies in optimizing infrastructure, increasing real-time operational visibility, and enhancing passenger safety, further contributing to improved travel experiences.

Increased adoption of AI systems is also paramount for strengthening safety measures across tourism services. These systems provide real-time alerts for weather changes, transportation delays, or overcrowding at attractions. Integrated emergency guidance systems help tourists navigate crises confidently, while location-based AI features deliver situational awareness through environmental and social data analysis, building trust among global travelers.

Artificial Intelligence in Tourism Market: Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report offers revenue forecasts and insights into industry trends from 2018 to 2030. Segmentation includes:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Solution Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Transportation & Mobility Services

Travel Technology Platforms & Solution Providers

Accommodation & Hospitality Providers Tourism Experience & Attraction Operators

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)

