Direct Energy Honours Alberta Community Heroes Through Volunteer Citizen Of The Year Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abbie and Glen Warren, Daniel Lauper and Peter O'Brien recognized for their dedication to building safer, stronger and more compassionate communities

CALGARY, Alberta, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy and the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association (AWNA) are proud to announce Abbie and Glen Warren, Daniel Lauper and Peter O'Brien as the recipients of the 2025 Direct Energy Volunteer Citizen of the Year Award. In recognition of their outstanding community service, Direct Energy has donated $5,000 to each recipient's chosen nonprofit organization.

“At the heart of every strong community are people who give selflessly-supporting their neighbours, lifting others up and creating meaningful change,” said Tanis Kozak, Head of Energy, Direct Energy Canada.“Each of our Volunteer Citizen of the Year recipients displays this passion for helping others. Their dedication to building enriches the lives of those around them and serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one person can make.”

Since 2004, the Volunteer Citizen of the Year Award has recognized individuals making a meaningful contribution to their community through volunteer work. This year, Direct Energy expanded the program to Calgary and Edmonton, receiving hundreds of nominations from across Alberta. Learn more about the three recipients who were chosen for their exemplary volunteerism below:

Abbie and Glen Warren of Sherwood Park have been committed volunteers at A Safe Place since 2009. A Safe Place offers emergency shelter, support and a path forward for women and children fleeing domestic violence. The Warrens contribute their time 3-4 days per week-picking up donations, sorting groceries, preparing food, assembling care bags and more. Their empathy, care and dedication have touched countless lives and made them a vital part of the A Safe Place community.

Daniel Lauper of Linden has dedicated more than 20 years of his life to the Linden & District Agricultural Society -a cornerstone of the region known for fostering rural spirit through events, programs and facilities that enhance agricultural awareness and support community development. As president, Daniel has led important infrastructure upgrades, including building a 1.9km path connecting the village's two care facilities, and a complete overhaul of the community's ice rink that he continues to maintain and convert seasonally. Daniel also organizes major local events, including Linden's Sports Day and an annual town breakfast, that feeds more than two-thirds of the community. His energy and hands-on leadership continue to shape Linden as a vibrant place to live.

Peter O'Brien of Canmore turned personal loss into purpose through his dedicated commitment to the Bow Valley SPCA . Following the passing of his wife in 2022, their shared passion for animal welfare inspired Peter to devote up to 25 hours a week to the organization-Canada's first no-kill, no-cage animal shelter, dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need. From greeting visitors and organizing fundraisers to supporting animal rehabilitation and offering hands-on care, Peter plays an essential role in the shelter's day-to-day operations. Beyond the SPCA, he also volunteers with several other nonprofits, making a lasting impact on the lives of both animals and fellow community members in the Canmore region.

“At Direct Energy, we believe in the power of community-and in the Albertans who help make theirs stronger and more connected every day,” Kozak said.“These inspiring individuals exemplify what it means to give back, and we're honoured to further their efforts with a $5,000 donation to each of their chosen nonprofits.”

