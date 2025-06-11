The Tpaas Market Goes Intelligent: Aragon Research Unveils New 2025 Globetm

The Aragon Research GlobeTM for the Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS) Market

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aragon Research today announced the release of its latest research report, The Aragon Research GlobeTM for the Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS) Market . This groundbreaking report redefines the landscape of business transformation, highlighting the critical need for platforms that combine robust technology with strategic business and architectural guidance in an AI-pervasive world.

Organizations are facing immense pressure to reimagine their operations and business models to succeed in an increasingly AI-driven environment. While traditional Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions have been essential for data and application integration, they often lack the strategic capabilities required for deep business transformation.

Aragon Research's new GlobeTM report addresses this gap by introducing and defining the Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS) market. This market encompasses providers offering both the technological foundation and the transformative business expertise crucial for organizations navigating significant change.

"Business transformation is paramount for organizations striving to rebuild and reimagine themselves in the new normal," said Betsy Burton, VP of Research at Aragon Research. "This necessitates an equal investment in both business strategy and technological services. Our new Intelligent tPaaS GlobeTM identifies the leaders bridging this critical divide, especially as AI reshapes every aspect of technology-enabled businesses."

The report explores what it means to enable business transformation today, the accelerated trends shaping the evolution of platforms beyond traditional iPaaS, and revises the tPaaS market definition in the context of pervasive AI and AI agents. It also examines the expanded capabilities required of providers and analyzes the strengths and challenges of the early contenders. Aragon Research predicts continued emergence and growth in this market, driven by customer demand and the evolving strategies of iPaaS providers.

The 13 major providers assessed in this comprehensive report include:

Adaptris, Boomi, CData, Celigo, Huawei Cloud, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, MuleSoft/Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, SnapLogic, and Workato.

For more information on The Aragon Research GlobeTM for the Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS) Marke t , visit the Aragon Research website.

About Aragon Research:

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch .

SOURCE Aragon Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED