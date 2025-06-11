Ascent Hospitality Management Grows Leadership Team With Appointment Of Brian Wallunas As Chief Technology Officer
ATLANTA, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Hospitality Management ("Ascent"), franchisor to leading family dining brands Huddle House and Perkins American Food Co., announced today the appointment of Brian Wallunas as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Wallunas will lead the company's digital strategy, with a focus on implementing customer-centric technology solutions that drive operational efficiency, elevate the guest experience, and fuel brand growth.
Wallunas brings more than two decades of experience in hospitality and technology, having successfully led digital transformation efforts across some of the industry's most recognized brands. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Smokey Bones, where he spearheaded a comprehensive overhaul of the brand's technology infrastructure and eCommerce platform. Under his leadership, online sales tripled, and the brand's guest engagement capabilities were significantly enhanced.
"Brian is a forward-thinking technology leader with a deep understanding of how to leverage digital innovation to advance brand performance and guest loyalty," said James O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. "His proven track record and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to modernize our operations and accelerate the digital evolution of both Huddle House and Perkins."
As Chief Technology Officer, Wallunas will lead the development of brand-specific technology strategies across the Ascent portfolio. He will oversee the implementation of scalable digital solutions tailored to each concept, with a focus on enhancing guest engagement, streamlining operations, and supporting franchisee growth. By aligning technology investments with brand goals, Wallunas will play a critical role in strengthening the digital foundation and long-term success of both restaurant systems.
"I'm eager to join Ascent at such a pivotal time and help build a best-in-class digital ecosystem that supports our guests, franchisees, and teams," said Wallunas. "There's incredible potential in the Huddle House and Perkins brands, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to create frictionless, rewarding experiences that keep our guests coming back."
To learn more about franchising with Huddle House visit .
About Ascent Hospitality Management
Ascent Hospitality Management is the parent company of Huddle House and Perkins American Food Co. was founded to acquire and invigorate storied brands to drive long-term growth. With nearly 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the company's mission is "Bringing friends and families together, over delicious food, served from the heart." Huddle House and Perkins each have more than 60 years of serving award-winning, made-to-order breakfast and all-day favorites with a smile to families and friends nationwide. Visit ascenthm for additional information on both brands and franchise opportunities.
Contact:
Andrea Mazzola
Fish 919
954-893-9150
amazzola@fish919. com
SOURCE Ascent Hospitality ManagementWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment