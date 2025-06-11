Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. To Contact Law Firm
NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.
According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Treace Medical caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System; (2) as a result, Treace Medical's revenue declined, and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that served as an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure involving the cutting and realignment of a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
If you currently own TMCI and purchased prior to May 8, 2023 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Why Your Participation Matters:
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future
For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
