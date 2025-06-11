Persistence Management Holdings Acquires Culturewise To Drive Human-Centric, High-Performance Company Growth

Persistence Management Holdings (PMH) portfolio

Acquisition marks a pivotal step to help companies build world-class cultures, drive continuous improvement, and achieve operational excellence.

- David Friedman, Founder of CultureWise

CONCORD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Persistence Management Holdings (PMH) announced today the acquisition of CultureWise , the organization behind the Culture By Design system created by David Friedman. This acquisition marks a pivotal step in PMH's mission to help companies build world-class cultures, drive continuous improvement, and achieve operational excellence.

Following the acquisition, CultureWise will continue to operate as an independent entity within the PMH structure, alongside the consulting firm Persistently . Together, these businesses lay the foundation for PMH's growing portfolio dedicated to fostering human-centric companies that prioritize collaboration, exceptional service, and customer-driven innovation.

David Friedman, Founder of CultureWise, will remain with the company to promote and teach the Culture By Design methodology.“This acquisition is more than just a transaction – it's an acceleration of our shared vision,” said Friedman.“The PMH team fully embraces what we believe: that culture is the engine of performance. I'm excited to collaborate with Persistence Management to expand our reach and deepen our impact.”

Persistence Management Holdings was established to create and support companies that continuously evolve through operational excellence and a commitment to human-centered practices. Some PMH companies, such as CultureWise and Persistently, are dedicated to guiding other organizations through this transformational journey, while others will serve as models of internal excellence.

“CultureWise has set the standard for institutionalizing and sustaining high-performing cultures,” said Erik Waters, Co-Founder of PMH.“By bringing them into the PMH family, we are furthering our goal to create a network of companies that operate with clarity, excellence, and humanity.”

About CultureWise

CultureWise helps organizations cultivate high-performance cultures through a structured, actionable system. Founded by David Friedman, author of Culture By Design, the company has empowered hundreds of organizations across various industries to create intentional, resilient cultures. As part of the acquisition, Alex Hill, PMH's current executive, will serve as President of CultureWise, overseeing its day-to-day operations, while Dustin Campbell, PMH Co-Founder, will lead strategic initiatives as Executive Chair.

About Persistently

With CultureWise leading the cultural development for PMH clients, Persistently will focus on enhancing organizations' managerial, operational, and strategic capabilities. Both companies share a foundational commitment to continuous improvement, now providing a comprehensive set of solutions for middle-market and growth company leaders addressing their most pressing challenges.

About Persistence Management Holdings

Persistence Management Holdings is a holding company focused on supporting, building, and backing organizations that recognize the power of extraordinary cultures in driving exceptional operations. PMH invests in companies that understand that culture is a key differentiator in today's competitive landscape.

See David Friedman and Dustin Campbell as they share the vision behind this exciting announcement.

