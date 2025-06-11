Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp : Announces it has commenced the inaugural drilling program at its 11,755-hectare AZ Project, located 6 kilometers west of the Alaska Highway and 36 kilometres south of Beaver Creek, Yukon. The fully funded exploration program includes 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, along with extensive geological mapping and rock-chip sampling across several high-priority targets. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading down one cent at $0.50.

MENAFN11062025000212011056ID1109661533

