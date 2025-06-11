Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - HEALWELL AI Inc. : Announced a strategic expansion into the U.S. healthcare market, aligning the group's direction following its acquisition of Orion Health. This move marks a major milestone in HEALWELL's mission to advance preventative care through AI-driven insights and trusted health data infrastructure. HEALWELL AI Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $1.38.

