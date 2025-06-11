Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Colliers International : Released its 2024 Global Sustainability Report, highlighting the firm's achievements and progress against targets established in 2021. The report also offers a first look at Colliers' refreshed sustainability strategy, Built to Last, which is based on an updated materiality assessment conducted in the first quarter of 2025. Colliers International shares T are trading down $0.30 at $176.73.

