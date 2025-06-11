Youth And Sports Minister Discusses Preparations For Islamic Solidarity Games

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has organised a meeting with representatives of sports federations regarding preparations for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov emphasised the importance of close cooperation with federations in the preparation process.

At the meeting, general information about the competition was first presented to the participants.

Then, information was provided about the competition schedule, sports, venues where the games will be held, opening and closing ceremonies, and other issues were discussed.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to take place on November 7-21, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the sixth edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It will be the second time that the event was organised by the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

The event is expected to feature 19 sports, including 4 para-sports. The 6th Islamic Solidarity Games are expected to gather athletes from 57 countries.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, featured athletes competing in 20 sports, with 24 distinct disciplines.

The games took place from May 12-22, 2017, and involved over 50 participating countries.

Some sports also included disabled sport events such as athletics and judo.