Hydrofluoric Acid Market To Reach USD 5.09 Billion By 2032 Demand Fueled By Growth In Fluoropolymer Production, Semiconductor Industry, And Oil Refining Applications
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 3.16 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 5.09 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.15% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
| . Rapid Expansion of Semiconductor Fabrication Under the CHIPS Act Boosts Demand for High-purity Hydrofluoric Acid.
. Accelerated Refinery Alkylation Capacity Expansion Sustains Industrial-grade Hydrofluoric Acid Consumption.
Key Segments
By Grade
The anhydrous accounted for the largest market share at 58.3% by value in 2024. Its significant dominance comes from the great use of it in large industrial applications, as it is widely present in materials such as fluorocarbons and aluminum. Highly pure and reactive anhydrous hydrofluoric acid is an important hydrocarbon processing catalyst used in alkylation units at oil refineries to improve fuel quality. It is also compressed in the market value for their help in the highly efficient production of fluorinated compounds, which are used for refrigerants, polymer production, etc.
By Application
The hydrofluoric acid market was led by the fluorocarbon segment in 2024 and accounted for 33.2% share of global revenue. Hydrofluoric acid is commercially produced for use in the manufacture of fluorocarbons that are primarily used as refrigerants, air conditioning systems, and foam blowing agents, which ultimately support a strong market position. Given the growing worldwide requirements for cooling systems and refrigeration, especially in new economies and climatically delicate areas, the require for hydrofluoric acid as a critical feedstock in fluorocarbon synthesis has increased.
Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific held the largest market share, around 39.7%, in 2023. It owing to the rapidly rising industrial and manufacturing base of the region, specifically in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Countries that are one of the top destinations for electronics, automotive, metallurgy, and chemical industries, which are end-use industries, are expected to drive the hydrofluoric acid market over the coming years. Particularly, due to China being the biggest world producer and consumer of hydrofluoric acid, due to a huge fluorochemical industry, and a huge demand for aluminum and refrigerants. Furthermore, accessible raw materials, low-cost labor, and favorable government initiatives supporting industrial development are other factors adding fuel to the regional market.
Recent Developments
- In February 2025 , Honeywell International Inc. said it commercially launched its proprietary solid acid catalyst technology, an alternative to liquid hydrofluoric acid in alkylation units. The move is viewed as a step to help improve refinery safety without compromising gasoline quality. In November 2024, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India) increased the hydrofluoric acid production volume of its Dahej facility by 25%, targeted toward fulfilling a higher demand from domestic and international customers in fluoropolymers and electronics.
