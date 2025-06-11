403
OpenAI Rolls Out o3-pro Model with Major Reasoning Upgrades
(MENAFN) OpenAI on Tuesday rolled out o3-pro, the company’s most advanced reasoning AI model to date.
A refined version of the o3 model introduced earlier this year, o3-pro is engineered to tackle complex problems through step-by-step reasoning. This capability enhances its reliability in disciplines like computer programming, mathematics, and physics.
The upgraded model is immediately available for ChatGPT Pro and Team subscribers, replacing the earlier o1-pro version. According to OpenAI, Enterprise and Edu users will receive access next week. Developers can also start using o3-pro through the API, effective Tuesday afternoon.
API usage pricing is set at $20 per million input tokens and $80 per million output tokens. One million input tokens equate to roughly 750,000 words.
“In expert evaluations, reviewers consistently preferred o3-pro over o3 in every tested category -- especially in key areas like science, education, programming, business, and writing assistance,” OpenAI noted. “Reviewers also rated o3-pro consistently higher for clarity, comprehensiveness, instruction-following, and accuracy.”
According to the company, o3-pro supports a broad suite of tools, including visual reasoning, Python code execution, file analysis, web browsing, and personalized memory responses.
In benchmark testing, o3-pro delivered standout performance. On the AIME 2024 test, which measures mathematical proficiency, it outscored Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro. The model also surpassed Anthropic’s Claude 4 Opus on the GPQA Diamond benchmark, which evaluates PhD-level science expertise, OpenAI reported.
