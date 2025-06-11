Toppoint Holdings Signs Potentially Transformative MOU With The Municipalidad Distrital De Chancay, Peru To Develop Sustainable Waste Management System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aims to Boost Environmental Sustainability and Economic Development in Chancay

North Wales, PA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: TOPP), a publicly traded logistics and infrastructure solutions company, today announced it has entered into an MOU with the Municipalidad Distrital de Chancay, Peru-signaling the start of a potentially transformative partnership. The initial focus of this collaboration is to develop a modern, sustainable waste management system for the rapidly growing Chancay region. The ongoing construction of the Chancay Mega Port is already intensifying waste generation pressures, with Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste surging to unprecedented levels as successive phases of the port near completion. This surge is further highlighting the inadequacies of the region's waste management infrastructure.

The MOU was signed by Leo Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Toppoint Holdings, and Juan Alberto Alvarez Andrade, Mayor of the Municipalidad Distrital de Chancay. The agreement establishes a collaborative framework to evaluate and design a comprehensive waste management infrastructure tailored to the evolving needs of Chancay's expanding residential and industrial communities. As part of the initiative, the parties will assess the feasibility of constructing a new sanitary landfill and waste transfer station, along with launching recycling and waste segregation programs. The effort specifically targets the growing challenges posed by Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste and Industrial Commercial Waste, while advancing environmentally responsible practices and promoting long-term economic sustainability. Both Toppoint and the Municipality have committed to initiating immediate feasibility studies and policy planning to attract strategic investments and implementation partners.

“This partnership underscores Toppoint's dedication to delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions in rapidly growing global markets,” said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings.“Chancay is a region in the midst of profound transformation, and we understand the vital role that advanced waste management systems play in supporting its continued growth. The Chancay Mega Port-set to become one of South America's most pivotal logistics gateways-has further exposed the urgent need for scalable, modern waste infrastructure as industrial activity intensifies and population density increases. We are honored to work alongside the Municipality of Chancay to help shape a cleaner, more resilient future-one that meets the evolving needs of the community, safeguards the environment, and supports long-term economic progress. Together, we are establishing a model for impactful public-private collaboration rooted in sustainability and community well-being.”

Located in the Huaral Province of Lima, Chancay is rapidly emerging as a major logistics and trade hub in South America, driven by the development of its new deep-water port. The Chancay Mega Port is not only reshaping the region's role in global commerce but also accelerating industrial growth and urbanization at an unprecedented pace. This transformation is triggering a sharp rise in population, industrial activity, and commercial traffic. As a result, there is an urgent need for modern, scalable waste management systems that can keep pace with this rapid development while protecting public health and the environment.

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company's operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, and imports, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to .

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“should,”“seek,”“estimate”,“will”,“aim” and“anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC available at

