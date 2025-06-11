Cellec Technologies Awarded $100,000 NSF Superboost Grant To Advance Safe, Reliable, And Extreme-Temperature Lithium-Ion Battery Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding from the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York to accelerate next-generation battery safety and performance for electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellec Technologies has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, supporting the commercialization of its 0V-stable Z-safeTM technology to enhance lithium-ion battery safety and performance in extreme conditions.

The funding will accelerate the development of Cellec's multi-functional 18650 cylindrical cell, which remains electrochemically stable at 0 volts state-of-charge (SoC) and operates in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 70°C. By integrating semi-solid electrolyte systems, this innovation aims to meet growing industry demand for safer, more reliable battery solutions in EVs, aerospace, and defense applications.

National security and defense applications are a key focus for Cellec's work, particularly as the United States seeks to strengthen domestic supply chains and enhance operational resilience. The company's Z-safeTM technology is positioned to play a critical role in supporting electrified platforms that require rapid charging, extended cycle life, and stable performance under extreme conditions.

"Battery safety and reliability in extreme conditions remain critical challenges across multiple industries," said Christopher Schauerman, CEO of Cellec Technologies. "With support from the Upstate New York Energy Storage Engine, we can accelerate the development and commercialization of our Z-safeTM technology, ensuring that our next-generation batteries meet the growing demands for safety, durability, and extreme-temperature performance."

The SuperBoost program, a key initiative of the Energy Storage Engine, is designed to accelerate commercialization timelines, reducing traditional technology development cycles from five or more years to less than two years. By providing funding and connecting startups with leading testbeds, manufacturing infrastructure, and research institutions, the program strengthens upstate New York's position as a leader in energy storage innovation.

As part of this initiative, Cellec will conduct rigorous testing and validation cycles to prepare its technology for commercialization. Fernando Gómez-Baquero, director of the Translation Pillar at the NSF Energy Storage Engine, highlighted the significance of these efforts. "Cellec Technologies is addressing one of the most urgent challenges in battery safety and performance,” he said.“By integrating its proprietary Z-safeTM technology with advanced electrolyte systems, Cellec is pioneering innovations that could redefine the energy storage industry. We are excited to support their journey through the SuperBoost program as they bring this critical technology to market."

The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York is committed to expanding the national energy storage ecosystem by advancing battery innovation and manufacturing. Meera Sampath, CEO of the Engine, emphasized the broader mission of the program:“The Engine plays a pivotal role in fostering a strong, interconnected network of battery innovators and manufacturers. Cellec's advancements in extreme-temperature resilience and battery safety align perfectly with our goal of strengthening the U.S. battery supply chain, advancing national security interests, and positioning upstate New York as a leader in energy storage technology.”

With this support, Cellec Technologies will advance its electrode and electrolyte development, conduct rigorous testing, and validate its next-generation battery technology for commercial applications. These efforts will play a critical role in expanding the availability of safe, high- performance energy storage solutions for EVs, aerospace, and defense.

Cellec Technologies is a leading battery technology company focused on improving safety, reliability, and sustainability in lithium-ion energy storage. Its patented 0V-stable Z-safeTM technology and semi-solid electrolyte systems enable lithium-ion batteries to function safely and effectively in extreme-temperature environments. Cellec's innovations support electric vehicles, aerospace, defense, and grid storage applications.

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America's Battery Capital.

